Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Remittances of currency abroad increase in CBI’s auction

Remittances of currency abroad increase in CBI’s auction

Remittances of currency abroad increase in CBIs auction
Remittances of currency abroad increase in CBI’s auction
2024-01-23 19:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad increased in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction on Tuesday by 90 percent, compared to cash sales, to reach $194 million. The CBI sold on Tuesday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $214,954,064, at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinar for letters […]

The post Remittances of currency abroad increase in CBI’s auction appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links