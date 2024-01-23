Remittances of currency abroad increase in CBI’s auction

2024-01-23 19:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad increased in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction on Tuesday by 90 percent, compared to cash sales, to reach $194 million. The CBI sold on Tuesday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $214,954,064, at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinar for letters […]

