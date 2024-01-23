Security forces successfully intercept drone targeting Ain Al-Asad in Iraq

2024-01-23 22:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, a security source reported the fall of a drone that targeted Ain Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the air defenses at Ain Al-Asad base successfully intercepted and shot down a drone attempting to target the vicinity of the base, resulting in no significant injuries.

Last Saturday, Ain Al-Asad base, which hosts US forces in Iraq, was subjected to shelling, causing minor injuries among Americans, according to a Pentagon official.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced damage and injuries among Iraqi forces due to the aerial targeting of Ain Al-Asad airbase.

Washington has recorded over 100 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17. In response to these attacks, the US has conducted several strikes in Iraq against militants affiliated with Iran.

Iran-aligned factions oppose US support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas. This conflict saw an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on southern Israel on October 7.

Approximately 2,500 US soldiers are present in Iraq, while around 900 US soldiers are deployed in Syria as part of Washington's efforts to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.