2024-01-23 22:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Spanish Foreign Ministry announced that the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, will begin a Middle Eastern tour on Tuesday that includes Lebanon and Iraq. The visits are intended to strengthen efforts to defuse the regional crisis and advance regional peace and security, according to a statement issued […]

The post Spanish FM to visit Lebanon, Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.