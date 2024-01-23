Al-Sudani’s government assesses ministries and takes decisions regarding displaced individuals in Kurdistan

2024-01-23 22:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Head of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired the fourth regular session of the Council on Tuesday. During the session, a comprehensive review of the general, service, and economic conditions took place, with a focus on monitoring the implementation of the government program across various sectors. The session also involved discussions on agenda items, leading to necessary decision-making.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, in the context of evaluating the performance of ministries in the fight against corruption and its prevention, the Prime Minister directed the following:

1. Urgent completion of the required information for the fourth quarter of the previous year to finalize the comprehensive status report for 2023. This report should be submitted to the Financial Control Bureau, completing the annual assessment results, addressing observations, handling suggestions, and completing all necessary procedures per the law.

2. Ministries are instructed to expedite achievements, resolve investigative cases, accelerate the completion of criminal suits related to corruption, recover public funds, hold corrupt individuals accountable, and pursue wanted individuals. This emphasizes the utmost importance of advancing anti-corruption measures in all areas, including imposing disciplinary sanctions, issuing judicial verdicts of conviction, and recovering funds. It also stresses the effectiveness of holding corrupt individuals accountable, imposing legal penalties, and fostering a culture of integrity and transparency to enhance overall performance, protecting government institutions and public funds.

Regarding the monitoring of health sector projects, the Cabinet approved specific exceptions for the referral of the management and operation program for modern hospitals with a capacity of 492 beds (6 hospitals) in f Babil, Najaf, Karbala, Basra, Thi Qar, and Maysan. The exceptions include:

1. Exemption from Cabinet Decision (23684 for 2023) and the issuance of an irrevocable documentary credit of 95% of the contract value in dollars to the service provider after signing the contract. The remaining 5% of administrative fees should be paid in Iraqi dinars to a bank account chosen by the provider.

2. Exemption from the work permit fees stipulated in the Professional Practice Law for the maintenance of machinery and equipment (Foreigners practicing in Iraq).

3. Adoption of delay fines specified in the proposal submitted by the nominated company for referral, based on a percentage for each service, instead of the fixed text under the Government Contracts Implementation Instructions (2 for 2014).

4. Exemption from opening a branch within Iraq upon contract signing. The branch registration must be completed according to the Foreign Companies Branch System (2 for 2017) by March 1, 2024, which is the deadline for the branch to commence operations. Failure to do so will result in contract cancellation.

5. Granting a loan of 10% of the contract value against a guarantee letter from a bank approved by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI). This loan will be recovered from the last two monthly payments of the contract, except for the regulations in the Tender Documents and the special regulations for dealing with operational advances issued by the Ministry of Planning attached to the Government Contracts Implementation Instructions (2 for 2014).

6. The Ministry of Finance is obligated to provide financial allocations for the aforementioned program in advance. The contract duration shall be two years from the date of signing, renewable for one year, subject to the availability of financial allocation.

Regarding the follow-up on service projects, the Cabinet approved the following:

1. Increase the reserve percentage for the contractor (Construction of the North Nasiriyah Bridge and its surroundings/Phase Two), a component of the project (Construction of the North Nasiriyah Bridge and its surroundings) listed in the investment budget tables of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities/Department of Roads and Bridges, to be (23.1%) (after rounding) instead of (10%) for the implementation of two changes: Change Order No. 5 related to the exchange rate difference between the dinar and the dollar for unfinished works, audited by the Federal Financial Control Bureau, and Change Order No. 6 for additional works.

2. Increase the total cost of the mentioned project in paragraph (1) above to be (IQD 60,670,041,985), sixty billion, six hundred seventy million, forty-one thousand, nine hundred eighty-five dinars, instead of (IQD 56,826,000,000), fifty-six billion, eight hundred twenty-six million dinars, reflecting an increase of (6.76%) on the modified cost.

3. Increase the reserve percentage for the project (Construction of the Merged Housing Interchange/Thi Qar), listed in the investment budget tables of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities/General Directorate of Municipalities, to be (19.878%) instead of (10%).

4. Increase the total cost of the project to be (IQD 65,581,803,419), sixty-five billion, five hundred eighty-one million, eight hundred three thousand, four hundred nineteen dinars, instead of (IQD 60,309,000,000), sixty billion, three hundred nine million dinars, reflecting an increase of (8.742%) on the modified cost.

5. The Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works is responsible for the accuracy of the documents and pricing of items within Change Order No. 4 for the project.

The Council also approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Economic Council (Resolution 24026/Q), as follows:

1. Extend the contract signing period for (15) days for the Sewerage Unit project in Baghdad Province. Approve the segmentation of the guarantee letter amount, with the allied companies jointly responsible for debt and obligations.

2. Accept a certified check instead of the guarantee letter. The guarantee letter must be submitted within (6) months from the check issuance date. If the guarantee letter is not issued, the check amount will be withdrawn and deposited into the escrow account within the check's validity period for the company executing the Sewerage of Seven Al-Bour project.

The Cabinet also agreed with the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Social Services (Resolution 23034/K), which involves the announcement of the sale of serviced land parcels (1200) in Nasiriyah district, as specified in the Dhi Qar Governorate's letter on October 10, 2023. The Nasiriyah Municipality will pay the service costs to the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund in advance for the services and infrastructure it has provided. Amounts collected from property sales by the owning entity will be restricted, with the cost of services deducted for the serviced neighborhoods for the benefit of the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund.

In the field of monitoring energy and oil sector projects and developing personnel, the Council approved financing the increase in the contract addendum related to personnel preparation for operating and transferring experience and knowledge. This aims to ensure the sustainability and operation of the Karbala Refinery project, with a total funding of (IQD 262,600,000,000). This amount will be repaid from the realized financial revenues of the refinery outside the treasury share, following a repayment schedule of no less than (50) billion dinars per year, starting from this year, based on the instructions issued by the Ministry of Planning (No. 4/1999) and Cabinet Decision (23713/2023). The beneficiary company is a public company with self-financing.

The Council also approved the continuation of implementing Cabinet Resolution No. 361/2022 concerning the Emergency Plan for the Ministry of Electricity, specifically regarding its third paragraph. The Minister of Electricity will exclusively exercise the powers, and no delegation of authority will be allowed.

As part of the ongoing financial and administrative reforms, the Cabinet approved the results presented by the Minister of Finance in the Council meeting regarding the Unified Treasury Account, which included the following:

1. Forming committees as required by Cabinet Decision No. 23452/2023, for those entities that have not yet formed committees, with the necessary recommendations.

2. Continuing the work of the committees formed in the entities that previously committed to a Cabinet decision, studying and analyzing inactive bank accounts, and sending recommendations.

3. Coordinating with the Audit Department to review the recommendations submitted to the Ministry of Finance and taking the necessary actions as per the aforementioned decision.

In the field of monitoring the displaced persons' file, the Council decided to adopt the implementation mechanism of Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024 presented by the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Affairs – Branch Affairs Department. All government ministries, agencies, and international organizations operating in Iraq are tasked with taking the necessary measures according to the following:

1. Allocating IQD 4 million for each returning displaced family registered in the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons database, residing exclusively in refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. This aims to encourage them to voluntarily leave the camps and return to their original areas or any other region chosen by the displaced individuals after the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024.

2. Launching a work program between the Ministries of Transport and Migration and Displaced Persons specifically for employing unemployed returnees from displacement residing in the camps of the region. This will occur after the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024, and the final details of the program will be coordinated by the Ministry of Transport's representative in the High Committee for the Project's Implementation, from the Ministry of Transport/General Company for Passenger and Delegation Transport.

3. Directing the Ministry of Education to allocate a percentage, equivalent to (2%), of the upcoming contract appointments at present for each job title in the provinces of Nineveh, Salah al-Din, and Anbar specifically for the returnees from displacement in the camps of the region. This directive follows the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024, equalizing the allocation percentage granted to minorities. This initiative aims to support the return of displaced individuals residing in the camps.

4. Assigning the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons to provide the Joint Operations Command with a list of names of residents in the displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Joint Operations Command and all security agencies are instructed to complete the security verification processes within a maximum period of one month. This is a preparatory step for completing the procedures for the voluntary return of displaced individuals to their original areas or other designated areas. The file of displaced persons is to be closed by July 30th, 2024, instead of June 2024.

5. Sending a recommendation to the Supreme Judicial Council to coordinate with the courts and judicial authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. This coordination is to provide them with data on displaced individuals residing in the camps of the region who have received judicial decisions against them. The aim is to seek legal opinions regarding these cases.

6. Instructing the Sinjar Reconstruction Fund, the Nineveh Plains Reconstruction Fund, and the Reconstruction Fund for Liberated Areas to build low-cost housing units in Sinjar District and Mosul District for the exclusive benefit of the returning displaced individuals residing in the camps. The necessary approvals for these projects have been obtained from the Governor of Nineveh.

7. Instructing the Reconstruction Fund for Liberated Areas to allocate a percentage of its budget to Sinjar District, considering it as one of the devastated regions. It's noted that the allocated amount for Sinjar's reconstruction within the Sinjar and Nineveh Plains Reconstruction has proven insufficient to address the significant damages incurred.

8. Activating the subcommittees established in the provinces to coordinate with tribal leaders and local administration heads in resolving tribal and social issues in the areas of displaced individuals. This aims to facilitate the return of displaced families from the camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to their original areas.

9. Assigning the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to include returnees from displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in programs (Social Protection Allowance, Full-Time Caretaker for People with Disabilities, and Interest-Free Loans for the Unemployed). This is an exception from the established regulations after the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024.

10. Directing all ministries and service institutions to open offices or representatives in the Sinjar region to provide necessary services to the residents of the district, each according to its specialization.

11. Mandating the Ministry of Finance to release compensations for damaged houses in the provinces exclusively for the displaced individuals residing in the camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. This especially applies to Sinjar District, aiming to encourage them to voluntarily return to their original or alternative areas.

12. Directing all ministries and provinces to allocate a percentage (2%) of contracts for returnees from displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, following Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024, equalizing it with other vulnerable groups. This encourages them to leave the camps and voluntarily return to their original or alternative areas.

13. Tasking the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons with media coverage in the displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Informing the residents about Cabinet Decision No. 24007/2024, indicating the closure of the camps as a binding and effective decision, aiming to encourage voluntary return within the specified timeframe.

14. Urging the relevant committees within the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons and the Ministry of Interior to expedite the resolution of issues related to providing documents and proof for the displaced individuals residing in the camps.

15. Including displaced and separated families residing in the camps in the financial grant allocated for returnees, which amounts to 4 million dinars. The disbursement will be conducted as follows:

- Individual cash disbursement (similar to the procedure followed by the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons for returnees from abroad) to streamline procedures and enable the ministry to carry out its tasks in closing the camps definitively within the specified timeframe.

The council also discussed several items on its agenda. It made the following decisions:

Firstly/ Approval of the amendment to paragraph (3) of Cabinet Decision No. 23680/2023 regarding the Ministry of Agriculture's contract with BAUER, the Austrian company. The amendment is as follows: Authorizing the Minister of Agriculture to contract with BAUER Austrian company for 300 million euros, converted into dollars and exchanged at the rate of 1,300 dinars, according to budget execution instructions and the negotiation team's meeting minutes. The Ministry of Agriculture is responsible for the correctness of contractual procedures, exempted from Cabinet Decision No. 90/2009.

Secondly/ Approval of adding the financial secretary of the Iraqi Football Association, Mr. Kamel Adai Jabbar, to Cabinet Decision No. 23050/2023 as amended by Cabinet Decision No. 23090/2023 regarding honoring the Iraqi delegation that won the 25th Gulf Cup in football.

Third/ Approval of the recommendations of the committee studying and reviewing the regulations governing the construction of mosques and Islamic centers. The legal department's opinion in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers is taken into consideration during this process.

Fourthly/Allocate one billion dinars to each province, excluding the provinces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a total of 15 billion dinars from the emergency reserve. This is based on the provisions of the General Budget Law for the three fiscal years to commence the purchase of weapons from citizens, following the government program and the first phase of the national policy to regulate and centralize weapons in the hands of the state (the phase of registering citizens' weapons).