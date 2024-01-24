KRG’s Ministry of Finance refutes allegations of irregularities in employee lists, emphasizes legal compliance

2024-01-24 00:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance in the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) dismissed any "illegal" registrations in the employee lists, which have recently been a source of controversy aimed at obstructing salary disbursements to eligible individuals in the Region.

The ministry stated, "Over the past period, a joint team from the Federal Audit Bureau and KRG conducted a month-long audit of the employee numbers, visiting all ministries and institutions on-site."

"From our perspective, there is nothing unusual or illegal in the list of employees and salary recipients in the Region. These issues are typically raised intermittently as excuses to hinder the disbursement of salaries, which are basic rights for citizens."

The ministry affirmed that any necessary responses within the framework of legal demands from the Federal Ministry of Finance would be addressed officially, as has been consistently done without leaving any remarks.

The statement also emphasized, "Regarding matters related to people's livelihoods, media coverage should be national and professional, not driven by ulterior motives or for other purposes."

Notably, some media outlets have reported on the existence of what they described as "extraterrestrials" among the lists of names of Kurdistan Region employees.