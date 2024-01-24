US dollar exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-01-24 02:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday with the closure of the two main stock exchanges in the country. The US dollar exchange rate declined with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, where the US dollar exchange rate reached 1507.5 […]

