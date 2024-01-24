US Imposes Sanctions on Iraq's Fly Baghdad airline

2024-01-24 03:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United States has imposed sanctions on the Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad, and on its CEO, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan al-Shabbani. In a statement on Monday, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the airline, "provid[ed] assistance to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its proxy […]

