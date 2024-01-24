Iraq News Now

63 Arrested in raid on Iraqi Oil Smuggling Ring

2024-01-24 03:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Products Distribution Company, in collaboration with supporting security forces, have successfully broken an oil smuggling ring. According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, a raid was carried out on a garage in the Khor Al-Zubair area, at which they seized 29 tankers loaded with oxidized asphalt [oxidized bitumen], […]

