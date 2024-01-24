Iraq invites Atomic Energy Agency to Visit

2024-01-24 03:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has met with Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency's headquarters in Vienna. The meeting was attended by permanent representative to the IAEA, Ambassador Bakr Fattah Hussein. During the meeting they discussed prospects for cooperation between […]

