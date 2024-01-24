Iraq News Now

US bombards targets in Iraq following military casualties

2024-01-24 03:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Defense Department said that it launched strikes in Iraq on Tuesday targeting three locations associated with a militia supported by Iran following an attack on an Iraqi air base over the weekend that left US soldiers injured. Since the Israel-Gaza conflict began in October, there have been over 150 attacks […]

