CENTCOM: U.S. forces hit Kataeb Hezbollah’s Headquarters in Iraq

2024-01-24 09:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the U.S. forces struck sites of the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq (Kataeb Hezbollah) as what it said was a response to attacks by these Iranian-backed forces, including the attack on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Jan. 20.

“On Jan. 24 at 12:15 a.m. (Iraq time), U.S. CENTCOM forces conducted unilateral airstrikes against three facilities used by Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq.” CENTCOM said in a statement.