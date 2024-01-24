Iraq Condemns U.S. Strikes on PMF Headquarters as 'Aggressive Actions'

2024-01-24 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehia Rasool, deemed the U.S. strikes against the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the governorates of Babel and Al-Anbar as "aggressive actions."

On Wednesday, the U.S. forces struck sites of the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq (Kataeb Hezbollah) as what it said was a response to attacks by these Iranian-backed forces, including the attack on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Jan. 20.

In an official statement, Rasool declared that the U.S. attacks "harm security and stability in Iraq."

"While positive steps have been taken to reshape the future relationship and missions of the Coalition members and advisors in Iraq, the recent actions are hindering this progress, undermining agreements and various sectors of joint security cooperation," Rasool said.

"This unacceptable act undermines years of cooperation, blatantly violates Iraq's sovereignty, and contributes to an irresponsible escalation."

Maj. Gen. Rasool said the strikes came at a time when the region is already grappling with the "danger of expanding conflict, the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza, and the consequences of the immoral war of extermination faced by the Palestinian people."

"While the major powers, including the United States, remained silent regarding these crimes, we see the United States sliding into condemnable and unjustified aggressive actions against Iraqi territory and national sovereignty."

The Iraqi top official called on the international community to "fulfill its responsibility in supporting peace and security, preventing all violations threatening Iraq's stability and sovereignty." Pointing out that Iraq will treat these operations as "acts of aggression and take necessary actions to preserve the lives and dignity of Iraqis on their land that became safe and stable due to the sacrifices of our people."

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced that the American attacks on its headquarters in Al-Anbar and Babel governorates had killed the PMF member Ali Anwar Sobeih Al-Saadi and injured two others.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said these "precision strikes are in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias."