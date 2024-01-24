US attacks causing reckless escalation says spokesman for Iraqi PM

Iraq News Now

2024-01-24

Baghdad – US strikes which targeted sites used by Iranian-backed groups in Iraq early Wednesday are “contributing to a reckless escalation”, a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani said. “This unacceptable act undermines years of cooperation, blatantly violates Iraq’s sovereignty and contributes to a reckless escalation… at a time when the region is […]

