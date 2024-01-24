US strikes doesn’t help bring calm says Iraqi National Security Advisor Al-Araji

2024-01-24 13:15:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – US strikes, which targeted sites used by Iranian-backed militants in Iraq early Wednesday, “do not help bring calm”, a senior Iraqi official said, adding they were also a “flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty”. “The US side should pile on pressure for a halt to the (Israeli) offensive in Gaza rather than targeting and […]

