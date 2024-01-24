US strikes in Iraq kills two people in south Baghdad and Al-Qaim area near Syria

2024-01-24 13:15:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – US forces bombed sites used by Iran-backed militants in Iraq early Wednesday after a spate of attacks targeting US personnel, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said, killing two people, according to Iraqi officials. The strikes came just days after US troops in western Iraq were targeted with ballistic missiles and rockets in an attack […]

