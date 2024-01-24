Iraq to deal with US strikes as hostile acts

2024-01-24 14:00:28 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi cabinet announced its rejection of the US strikes in Iraq, stressing that they undermine years of cooperation between the two countries. The Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehia Rasoul, said in a statement that the United States, in a clear determination to undermine security and […]

