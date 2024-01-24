Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq to deal with US strikes as hostile acts

Iraq to deal with US strikes as hostile acts

Iraq to deal with US strikes as hostile acts
Iraq to deal with US strikes as hostile acts
2024-01-24 14:00:28 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi cabinet announced its rejection of the US strikes in Iraq, stressing that they undermine years of cooperation between the two countries. The Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehia Rasoul, said in a statement that the United States, in a clear determination to undermine security and […]

The post Iraq to deal with US strikes as hostile acts appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links