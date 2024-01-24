Chinese Visa Center Opens in Erbil
2024-01-24 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Consulate of China in Erbil inaugurated a center for issuing entry visas.
In a ceremony attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw highlighted the importance of the new center, stating that in the past, citizens had to visit Baghdad or Istanbul to obtain visas.
Khoshnaw also emphasized the significance of enhancing ties between the Kurdistan Region and China, particularly in trade and industry.