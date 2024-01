Iraq’s oil exports pose challenge to Russia’s dominance as India’s main oil supplier

2024-01-24 16:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Russia’s dominance as India’s top oil supplier in January is at risk because of Iraq’s oil exports. Iraq’s oil exports to India reached 1.17 million barrels per day until January 22, compared to nearly 1.09 million barrels per day from Russia, according to Bloomberg. Russia has been the largest oil supplier to […]

