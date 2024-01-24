Al-Ameri calls for the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces in Iraq

2024-01-24 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the "Nabni" alliance and Secretary-General of the "Badr" organization, on Wednesday decried the recent U.S. airstrikes targeting sites of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in the provinces of Anbar and Babel.

Al-Amiri, in a press release earlier today, condemned what he referred to as the "heinous crime" committed by the U.S. forces, accusing them of targeting Iraqi security forces represented by the Popular Mobilization Forces in al-Qaim and Jurf al-Nasr.

The Shiite leader called on the Iraqi government to take "swift and decisive action" to end the presence of all foreign forces in Iraq, citing the growing threat to the Iraqi people's security and a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Earlier today, Iraq's parliament presidium condemned in a statement the "American aggression" on security headquarters in Babylon and Anbar.

The statement denounced the continued "flagrant encroachment on Iraqi sovereignty" and the United States' failure to respect international agreements and treaties.