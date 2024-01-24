2024-01-24 17:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UK-listed Genel Energy has said that it has cut all non-essential activity and significantly reduced spend, while developing a new source of income through domestic sales in the Kurdistan Region. Meanwhile, an arbitration hearing into the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi production sharing contracts (PSCs) is scheduled to start in […]

The post Genel Energy Cuts Costs; Arbitration Case to Start Soon first appeared on Iraq Business News.