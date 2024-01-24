Al-Sudani approves Iraq’s first-ever gas platform at Al-Faw Grand Port

2024-01-24 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, approved on Wednesday the recommendations of the specialized committee to establish a fixed platform for imported gas at the Al-Faw Grand Port. The gas platform will be the first of its kind in the country’s oil and gas industry and its supporting infrastructure, according to […]

