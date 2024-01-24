Islamic Resistance announces targeting 3 US bases in Iraq, Syria

2024-01-24 22:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / In a statement released on Wednesday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared the targeting of three US military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The statement emphasized the "continued resistance against US occupation forces in Iraq and the region. In response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, our fighters attacked three occupation bases in Iraq and Syria today, using missiles and drones. The targeted bases include Conoco Base, Erbil Airport Base, and Ain al-Assad Base."

This strike follows the US drone attacks on two Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Babil and al-Anbar governorates, resulting in the death of two individuals and the injury of four. The US military statement indicated that the strikes targeted facilities of Hezbollah Brigades, including missile storage and training sites for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).