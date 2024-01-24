US firm Oliver Wyman to prep economic study for Iraq’s $17bn railway project

2024-01-24 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US-based company Oliver Wyman, an international specialist in management consulting, was recently given a contract by Iraq to create a financial and economic analysis for the $17 billion project to build a 1,200-kilometer railway route throughout Iraq. The Development Road project, which also entails building an adjacent highway, will connect Iraq’s Al-Faw Port […]

