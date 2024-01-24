Iraq News Now

Aymen Hussein’s late penalty helps Iraq defeat Vietnam
2024-01-24 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi national team achieved a 3-2 victory over its Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup’s Group D. After securing this victory over Vietnam with a goal in the 102nd minute, Iraq finished first with all the points. Iraq’s goals were scored by Rebin Solaka in the 47th […]

