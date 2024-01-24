KRG refutes PKK claims regarding Peshmerga attack

2024-01-24 23:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) refuted on Wednesday the claims made by media affiliated with the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), alleging an attack by Peshmerga forces on its elements in the Amadiya region within the Region's borders. The ministry expressed regret for the PKK's involvement in regional conspiracies against it.

The ministry highlighted that media affiliated with the PKK claimed that Peshmerga forces attacked their elements in the Amadiya region. The statement emphasized that PKK militants intruded dozens of kilometers beyond the Turkish borders in the Amadiya region earlier today, without respecting the official and constitutional institutions of the region. They bypassed a checkpoint controlled by the Zervani forces and subsequently targeted the checkpoint with missiles. The Zervani Peshmerga defended their positions.

The statement noted that this attempt by PKK militants is part of a series of attacks and destructive behavior aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of the Region. It expressed regret that they have become part of regional conspiracies against KRG.

The statement further asserted that the Kurdistan Region will not become a battleground for settling regional conflicts. It emphasized the Region's commitment to supporting any peaceful attempt or initiative to resolve issues and restore peace and tranquility. The right to self-defense is preserved for the forces of the region, and they will strongly oppose any attempt to target the entity and official institutions of the Region.