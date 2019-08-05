Iraq Launches 3rd Phase of Major Anti-Daesh Operation

2019/08/05 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Iraqi forces on Monday launched the third phase of a major offensive to hunt down remnants of Daesh terrorists in eastern and northern Iraq, the Iraqi military said.A statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command said the Iraqi army, police and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi units, backed by the Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition aircraft, carried out the third phase of the offensive dubbed "Victory Will" in the eastern Diyala province and Nineveh province in the north.The troops began search operations in the rural areas near the towns of al-Muqdadiyah, Jalawla and Khanaqin in Diyala province, the statement said.Also in Nineveh province, the troops commenced an operation to clear the rugged areas of al-Atshana and the mountain ranges of Badush and Sheikh Ibrahim in west and northwest of the provincial capital city of Mosul, 400 km north of Baghdad, the statement said.It added that further details to be released later about the operations.Meanwhile, Members of the pro-government Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known in Arabic as Hashd al-Sha'abi, have managed to cleanse more than a dozen villages in the southern part of the country’s province of Nineveh during the third phase of a major offensive to hunt down remnants of the Daesh terrorist group.The media bureau of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced in a statement on Monday that the 40th Brigade of the volunteer forces had purged 13 villages, including Ayn al-Jahesh, Msheirfeh, ?Arish, Khirbet al-Yazidi, Albu Jarad, Ayn al-Bayda, of Daesh extremists.Separately, the 4th and 24th brigades of Hashd al-Sha’abi, supported by government troops, destroyed a number of militant hideouts and defused six improvised explosive devices northeast of the town of Miqdadiyah, which lies in Iraq’s eastern province of Diyala and located about 80 kilometers northeast of the capital Baghdad.A statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command said on Monday that the Iraqi army, police and Hashd al-Sha’abi units, backed by the Iraqi Air Force fighter jets, had launched the third phase of the Will of Victory Operation in the eastern Diyala province and Nineveh province in the north.The statement said the troops had begun search operations in rural areas near the towns of Miqdadiyah, Jalawla and Khanaqin in Diyala province.Also in Nineveh province, the troops commenced an operation to clear the rugged areas of al-Atshanah and the mountain ranges of Badush and Sheikh Ibrahim in west and northwest of the provincial capital city of Mosul.The second-in-command of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah, said in a statement on July 20 that Iraqi military forces had launched the second phase of the Will of Victory Operation to hunt down Daesh remnants north of Baghdad and areas nearby.The statement noted that the offensive aims to "beef up security and stability in areas north of Baghdad and surrounding areas in the provinces of Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar.”This file photo shows members of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, advancing toward Tal Afar, Iraq, on August 22, 2017.