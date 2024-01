2024-01-25 05:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Fallujah-based Aswar Al-Dammam for General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Rehabilitation of 109 War Damaged Shelters ( WDSs) in Ramadi." The contract is valued at $712,791. (Source: UN)

