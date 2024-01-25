2024-01-25 05:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. China's Huawei has organised a technical seminar at the Ministry of Electricity's headquarters, focused on digital transformation, the future of energy, and programs for protecting electrical systems. The seminar was attended by the Director-General of the Technical Department, along with several specialists and advanced engineering and technical staff. The participants provided a […]

The post China's Huawei trains Iraq's Electricity Ministry first appeared on Iraq Business News.