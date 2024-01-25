2024-01-25 05:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

Emergency health care boosted across Iraq in 2023 The W0rld Health Organization (WHO) Iraq ended 2023 having boosted the crucial life-saving skills of medical and health staff in emergency units through the rollout of the Basic Emergency Care (BEC) course. This year-long initiative has strengthened the provision of emergency health care across Iraq. In January […]

