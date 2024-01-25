Iraq, US to begin negotiations to end US-led coalition existence in Iraq

2024-01-25 05:15:23 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Iraq and the United States will start negotiations to end the mission of the US-led coalition combating ISIS in Iraq. The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, handed over a letter with the message on Wednesday to the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, according […]

