PM orders to arrest the biggest mafia chief in Iraq

2019/08/06 | 00:40



INA – BAGHDAD







Popular Mobilization Security Directorate issued a statement about the biggest operation in Iraqi history to pursue roulette, casinos, gambling mafias and drug dealers in addition to trading women market.







This operation was made according to an order by the PM to the Popular Mobilization Units – PMU.







PMU operation resulted in arresting Haji Hamza al-Shimary the biggest mafia chief in Iraq and control the all the places of gambling, stripping clubs, drugs and also arrested around 25 of the chief minions that were pretending to be from PMU with fake IDs.



















