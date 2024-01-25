Washington and Baghdad initiate talks to end US military presence in Iraq

2024-01-25 08:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / According to Reuters, Washington and Baghdad are set to begin talks on ending the US military presence in Iraq. Citing four sources, Reuters stated that the United States and Iraq are entering discussions on concluding the mission of the US-led Global Coalition in Iraq and how to replace it with bilateral relations—a step that was delayed due to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter described as "significant" from the US government, conveyed by Ambassador Alina Romanowski, indicating that the Prime Minister "will consider this letter."

This comes after US military drones targeted two positions belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Babil and al-Anbar governorates, resulting in the death of two members and injury of four others.