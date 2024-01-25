Iraq and Spain seek to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors

2024-01-25 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, expressed on Thursday his country's desire to enhance bilateral relations with Spain across various fields.

During a press conference in Baghdad alongside Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel, who is currently visiting Iraq, Hussein emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries in cultural and economic domains.

Hussein highlighted the role of Spanish companies in assisting in the rehabilitation of Iraq's infrastructure, particularly in the transportation sector, in addition to security and military cooperation.

He expressed appreciation for Spain's role as a member of the Global Coalition and its participation in the fight against ISIS, as well as its support for Iraqi security forces through training and consultation.

Hussein also stressed the need to activate the Joint Economic Committee and enhance cultural exchange between the two nations, including sending Iraqi students and diplomats to Spain to learn the Spanish language.

On his part, Jose Manuel reaffirmed his country's support for security, stability, and sovereignty in Iraq during the press conference.

Manuel elaborated that the relations between Spain and Iraq span over a century, emphasizing Spain's support for Iraqi sovereignty and unity.