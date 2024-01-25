Erbil inaugurates special shelter for homeless children

2024-01-25 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Social Care and Development in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), inaugurated a special shelter for homeless children on Thursday, while also intending to establish a similar facility for newborns abandoned by their families.

Youssef Chawshin, the Director General of Social Care and Development, stated that with the opening of this shelter, children aged between zero to four years will have a facility equipped with specialized staff and services tailored to their needs.

He added that all these activities will enable these children to live in a safe environment and grow naturally, emphasizing, "We believe that newborns differ mentally and physically from other children, so they should have their own place."

In turn, Governor Omeed Khoshnaw of Erbil stated in the same conference, "These children, due to the circumstances facing their families, need this special place."

He added, "This project is humanitarian, and there are many other projects in the Region's Government program, some of which have already begun implementation, and all projects will be completed as soon as possible."