KRI receives funds for employee salaries amid administrative delays

2024-01-25 16:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Samir Horami, the spokesperson for Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), stated on Thursday that with the distribution of salaries in Iraq, 618 billion dinars will be sent to the region to finance the salaries of employees and workers in the private sector in Kurdistan.

Horami told journalists today that the Iraqi Financial Supervisory Committee visited KRI and verified the salary lists, finding no issues as previously rumored.

He further elaborated that the amount of 618 billion dinars sent from Baghdad to KRI does not specify the salary for any particular month because the regional government has not made any decisions regarding it. It is likely to be discussed in the upcoming session of the Council of Ministers.

This comes as the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that the 618 billion dinars sent from Baghdad will be used to fund salaries for the current month of January.