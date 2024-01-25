Iraq is eager to strengthen relations with Spain

Iraq News Now

2024-01-25 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, said on Wednesday that his country is eager to develop bilateral relations in various areas with Spain. Hussein’s remarks took place during a joint press conference with the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. “We discussed with the Spanish Minister ways to develop […]

