Iraq says hundreds of IDPs returned to Nineveh in 3 days

2019/08/06 | 05:50



Iraq’s



Ministry of Displacement and Migration on Monday announced that in the past



three days, about 421 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returned from camps



to their original residential areas in the northern province of Nineveh.Ali



Abbas Jahakir, a senior ministry official, explained in a statement that the



returnees were from the government-sponsored camps in Nineveh’s eastern and



southern parts as well as those of Salahuddin province. He added that the IDPs



returned to their homes in towns and villages across Nineveh.The



official detailed that 235 of the returnees were located at the al-Ilm wa



al-Karama camps in Salahuddin, 64 were from al-Khazer in eastern Mosul, with



the remaining 122 being from the al-Jad’a, al-Madraj, and Haj Ali south of



Mosul.The



displacement ministry had coordinated with the transport ministry as well as



security forces to allocate the prospective returnees with buses and move them



back to their areas safely, Jahakir said.Early



last month, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) Iraq director, Rishana



Haniffa, said over 300,000 residents of Iraq’s Mosul are still displaced, with



no homes to go back to two years since the liberation of the city from ISIS.The



organization stated that the remaining displaced people of Mosul make up about



a fifth of Iraq’s entire displaced population of 1.6 million right now—1.2



million of which are in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, according to data from



the Kurdistan Region’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC).Iraqi



forces with the support of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the US-led coalition



liberated Mosul from the terrorist group in July 2017. Two years later, the



city remains mostly in ruins.According



to NRC, about 138,000 houses were damaged or destroyed in the city during the



conflict. In western Mosul alone, there are still over 53,000 houses



flattened and thousands more damaged.







