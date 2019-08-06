عربي | كوردى


Iraq says hundreds of IDPs returned to Nineveh in 3 days

2019/08/06 | 05:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq’s

Ministry of Displacement and Migration on Monday announced that in the past

three days, about 421 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returned from camps

to their original residential areas in the northern province of Nineveh.Ali

Abbas Jahakir, a senior ministry official, explained in a statement that the

returnees were from the government-sponsored camps in Nineveh’s eastern and

southern parts as well as those of Salahuddin province. He added that the IDPs

returned to their homes in towns and villages across Nineveh.The

official detailed that 235 of the returnees were located at the al-Ilm wa

al-Karama camps in Salahuddin, 64 were from al-Khazer in eastern Mosul, with

the remaining 122 being from the al-Jad’a, al-Madraj, and Haj Ali south of

Mosul.The

displacement ministry had coordinated with the transport ministry as well as

security forces to allocate the prospective returnees with buses and move them

back to their areas safely, Jahakir said.Early

last month, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) Iraq director, Rishana

Haniffa, said over 300,000 residents of Iraq’s Mosul are still displaced, with

no homes to go back to two years since the liberation of the city from ISIS.The

organization stated that the remaining displaced people of Mosul make up about

a fifth of Iraq’s entire displaced population of 1.6 million right now—1.2

million of which are in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, according to data from

the Kurdistan Region’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC).Iraqi

forces with the support of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the US-led coalition

liberated Mosul from the terrorist group in July 2017. Two years later, the

city remains mostly in ruins.According

to NRC, about 138,000 houses were damaged or destroyed in the city during the

conflict. In western Mosul alone, there are still over 53,000 houses

flattened and thousands more damaged.



