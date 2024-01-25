Turkey's warplanes hit PKK sites in Duhok
2024-01-25 18:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Thursday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airforces carried out a series of airstrikes in the vicinity of the Serkali village, near the Turkish borders.
"The explosions stirred fear among the citizens," the source said. "It is not immediately clear whether the attack resulted in casualties or damages."