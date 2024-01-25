Turkey's warplanes hit PKK sites in Duhok

2024-01-25 18:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airforces carried out a series of airstrikes in the vicinity of the Serkali village, near the Turkish borders.