China, Iraq to boost cooperation, bilateral ties in various fields

Chinaand Iraq vowed to enhance cooperation and develop bilateral relations invarious fields, the Chinese embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.The statement came after Iraqi President Barham Salih receivedon Sunday China's Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao at the presidential palace,where the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations.During the meeting, Salih said that the two countries have along history of friendship, and the bilateral ties have currently maintained asound momentum of development with fruitful pragmatic cooperation in variousfields, the statement said.Salih added that "Iraq attaches great importance todeveloping relations with China."He said that "Iraq is willing to continuously strengthenexchanges at all levels, deepen the strategic integration of each other'sdevelopment strategies, enhance strategic cooperation under the framework ofthe Belt and Road Initiative and promote the new strategic partnership betweenIraq and China," according to the statement.For his part, Zhang said that China is "willing toencourage more Chinese enterprises to participate in post-war reconstruction inIraq, support Iraq's economic and social development, and continuously enrichthe content of China-Iraq strategic partnership," the statement said.He added that "the traditional friendship between China andIraq is profound and long-lasting, and the establishment of diplomaticrelations has contributed to developing bilateral ties in a healthy and stablemanner."Zhang believes that "since the establishment of thestrategic partnership in 2015, the development of China-Iraq relations enteredthe fast lane, as the political mutual trust between the two countries has beenconsolidated, pragmatic cooperation has been deepened, and cultural exchangeshave continued to expand."On May 5, Zhang said in an interview with Iraqi state-runal-Sabah newspaper that the volume of the trade exchange between China and Iraqexceeded 30 billion U.S. dollars in 2018.He asserted that "China is considered the biggest tradingpartner of Iraq, and Iraq is the second biggest oil supplier to China, and thefourth biggest trading partner of China in the Middle East."