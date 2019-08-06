عربي | كوردى


China, Iraq to boost cooperation, bilateral ties in various fields

China, Iraq to boost cooperation, bilateral ties in various fields
2019/08/06 | 05:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

China

and Iraq vowed to enhance cooperation and develop bilateral relations in

various fields, the Chinese embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.The statement came after Iraqi President Barham Salih received

on Sunday China's Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao at the presidential palace,

where the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations.During the meeting, Salih said that the two countries have a

long history of friendship, and the bilateral ties have currently maintained a

sound momentum of development with fruitful pragmatic cooperation in various

fields, the statement said.Salih added that "Iraq attaches great importance to

developing relations with China."He said that "Iraq is willing to continuously strengthen

exchanges at all levels, deepen the strategic integration of each other's

development strategies, enhance strategic cooperation under the framework of

the Belt and Road Initiative and promote the new strategic partnership between

Iraq and China," according to the statement.For his part, Zhang said that China is "willing to

encourage more Chinese enterprises to participate in post-war reconstruction in

Iraq, support Iraq's economic and social development, and continuously enrich

the content of China-Iraq strategic partnership," the statement said.He added that "the traditional friendship between China and

Iraq is profound and long-lasting, and the establishment of diplomatic

relations has contributed to developing bilateral ties in a healthy and stable

manner."Zhang believes that "since the establishment of the

strategic partnership in 2015, the development of China-Iraq relations entered

the fast lane, as the political mutual trust between the two countries has been

consolidated, pragmatic cooperation has been deepened, and cultural exchanges

have continued to expand."On May 5, Zhang said in an interview with Iraqi state-run

al-Sabah newspaper that the volume of the trade exchange between China and Iraq

exceeded 30 billion U.S. dollars in 2018.He asserted that "China is considered the biggest trading

partner of Iraq, and Iraq is the second biggest oil supplier to China, and the

fourth biggest trading partner of China in the Middle East."



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW