Iraq and U.S. Reach Agreement on Coalition Advisors' Presence

2024-01-25 19:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an agreement to establish a "Supreme Military Committee" between Iraq and the United States.

The committee's primary task is to formulate a clear timetable determining the duration of the presence of Global Coalition advisors in Iraq.

According to a statement by the ministry, the Higher Military Committee (HMC) 's mandate includes assessing the threat posed by ISIS, situational and operational requirements, and enhancing the capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces.

The agreement aims to establish a specific timetable detailing the gradual reduction of international coalition advisors in Iraq. It also "outlines the conclusion of the military mission against ISIS, paving the way for comprehensive bilateral relations between Iraq and coalition countries in political, economic, cultural, and security spheres."

The ministry stressed the importance of adhering to the Strategic Framework Agreement governing relations between Iraq and the United States. Both parties supported the HMC's work, emphasizing its significance for national interests, stability in Iraq, and regional security.

Iraq reaffirmed its commitment to "ensuring the safety of Global Coalition advisors during the negotiation period."

The Iraqi "government welcomes the agreement as part of its commitment to fulfilling its program and pledges to the people."

Earlier, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed that Washington and Baghdad are "close" to reaching an agreement to start the work of HMC as a preliminary step toward transitioning the mission of the U.S.-led Global Coalition to bilateral relations.

The spokesperson told Alhurra, "As announced in August 2023, we look forward to moving forward with the establishment of the Higher Military Commission (HMC) as it reflects the deep commitment of the United States to regional stability and Iraqi sovereignty."

The spokesperson added, "The United States and Iraq are nearing an agreement to begin the dialogue of the Higher Military Commission, as previously announced in August."

The spokesperson emphasized that the HMC serves as a platform to discuss the transition of the Coalition's mission to defeat ISIS into robust bilateral security relations between Iraq and the United States.