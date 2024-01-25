Iraqi PM approves Iraq's first Gas Platform

2024-01-25 19:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has approved the recommendations of the committee responsible for establishing a fixed platform for imported gas at the large Al-Faw Port. This platform is the first of its kind in the national oil, gas, and related infrastructure sector. During a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on […]

