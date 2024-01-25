2024-01-25 19:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has announced the inauguration of its flagship 'Carbon Light' oilfield brine plant in North Rumaila. The project and opening ceremony were conducted with Basra Energy Company (BECL), the company set up on 2021 to operate the Rumaila Operating Organization (ROO). According to a statement from […]

The post New 'Carbon Light' Brine Plant opens at Rumaila first appeared on Iraq Business News.