Iraq, US agree to outline timetable for US-led coalition withdrawal

2024-01-25 20:30:29 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Baghdad agreed with Washington to establish a timetable for the withdrawal of the international coalition from Iraq. The Iraqi ministry mentioned in a statement that the step follows the growing capabilities of the Iraqi forces, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). […]

