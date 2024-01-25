Iraq, US to meet over reducing US-led troops fighting IS

2024-01-25 21:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Washington and Baghdad will begin discussions expected to lead to a timeline to reduce the presence of troops from the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, Iraq said Thursday. The announcement comes amid inflamed tensions as US forces have repeatedly struck Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of […]

