Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Iraq: Iraq: Syrian Refugees Statistics (July 2019)
Iraq: Iraq: Syrian Refugees Statistics (July 2019)
2019/08/06 | 10:50
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Armed militias destabilize Sinjar: Official
Iraq’s Shia militias claim capture of ‘Grand Mafia Leader’ in ‘biggest gambling crackdown’
Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan warn of Turkish attack despite U.S. mediation
Turkey calls on U.S. to end its support for Syrian Kurds
IMF demands Iraq to apply reform package
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs