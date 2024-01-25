Al-Sadr calls on the government to release the detainees of the Sadrist

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the Iraqi government to release the prisoners affiliated with the Sadrist movement.

In a post on the X platform, al-Sadr wrote: "As the day of the martyrdom of Imam Musa ibn Jafar (the seventh imam in Twelver Shia Islam) approaches, I find it in the interest of justice to demand the release of prisoners affiliated with what is known as the 'Sadr Movement.'