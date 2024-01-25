CTG: A bomb-laden drone was shot down near Erbil airport
2024-01-25 22:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The Kurdistan Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) reported the successful interception and destruction of a bomb-laden drone in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport.
In an official statement, the CTG revealed that the “drone, deployed by outlaw militias, intended to target a base housing Global Coalition forces at Erbil airport.”
It is noteworthy that Erbil International Airpot and the nearby military airbase have been the target of armed factions that keep attacking American forces stationed in the region.