CTG: A bomb-laden drone was shot down near Erbil airport

2024-01-25 22:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The Kurdistan Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) reported the successful interception and destruction of a bomb-laden drone in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport.

In an official statement, the CTG revealed that the “drone, deployed by outlaw militias, intended to target a base housing Global Coalition forces at Erbil airport.”