Rockets fired at gas facility in northern Iraq

2024-01-26 06:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – Rockets were fired at a gas complex in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region late Thursday, a security source and a local official told AFP. “Two Katyusha rockets targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimaniyah province,” a security source told AFP. An official in the province confirmed the attack, saying a blaze had […]

