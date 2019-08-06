عربي | كوردى


IMF demands Iraq to apply reform package

IMF demands Iraq to apply reform package
2019/08/06 | 11:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the Iraqi government to cut

spending on the electric power sector, in addition to a comprehensive reform of

the banking sector.It also called Iraq to seize

the opportunity to improve the security situation and high oil prices to

implement structural policies and reforms to ensure the economic stability. IMF

stressed the need to implement the reduction of subsidies to the electricity

sector, considering it a priority in controlling expenditure, and protect the

poorest and least-income groups from being affected by the financial controls.

The IMF also requested the Iraqi government to undertake a comprehensive reform

of the banking sector in order to maintain financial stability by restructuring

and strengthening the control of large state-owned banks, and increasing the

control on it.The Iraqi government supports

the electricity sector in the country, benefiting the various segments of

society in the domestic and commercial categories. On April 30, the Iraqi

government signed a contract worth more than 14 billion Euros with the German

company “Siemens” to develop the electric power sector in the country.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW