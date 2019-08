IMF demands Iraq to apply reform package

2019/08/06 | 11:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the Iraqi government to cutspending on the electric power sector, in addition to a comprehensive reform ofthe banking sector.It also called Iraq to seizethe opportunity to improve the security situation and high oil prices toimplement structural policies and reforms to ensure the economic stability. IMFstressed the need to implement the reduction of subsidies to the electricitysector, considering it a priority in controlling expenditure, and protect thepoorest and least-income groups from being affected by the financial controls.The IMF also requested the Iraqi government to undertake a comprehensive reformof the banking sector in order to maintain financial stability by restructuringand strengthening the control of large state-owned banks, and increasing thecontrol on it.The Iraqi government supportsthe electricity sector in the country, benefiting the various segments ofsociety in the domestic and commercial categories. On April 30, the Iraqigovernment signed a contract worth more than 14 billion Euros with the Germancompany “Siemens” to develop the electric power sector in the country.