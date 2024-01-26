US President nominates new ambassador to Iraq

2024-01-26 09:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US President, Joe Biden, announced on Thursday his intent to nominate Tracey Ann Jacobson to be the US Ambassador to Iraq. Biden said that Jacobson would serve as one of the key leaders in his administration, according to a statement released by the White House. The step comes after Baghdad agreed […]

